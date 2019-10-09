This Fall Nail-Art Trend Is Up 1898% On Pinterest

While cow-print clogs are cute and that one leopard-print midi skirt is still trending, tortoiseshell is the unassuming animal print we're turning to this autumn. Whether it's infused into the frame of your eyeglasses or a lucite hoop earring, the blurred black-and-caramel pattern is the opposite of loud — which means it's inherently wearable, too. Plus, according to Pinterest search analytics, tortoiseshell is currently top of mind — up 1898% — with everyone looking to infuse the toasty brown accent into the tiniest accessory of all: nail art.
In fact, we've already seen the print popping up on Instagram, with stunning inspiration posted by some of our favourite trend-setting nail artists. From minimalist accents to glossy statement designs, scroll through for the cutest way to style your tortoiseshell manicure.