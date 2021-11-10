What The Return Of Skinny Brows Means For Hairy Women Like Me

Of course, in reality, you can wear your brows any way you like — and beauty trends are both subjective and fleeting. But for hairy women, beauty movements like these feel quite personal. Fellow hairy woman Maria, 35, agrees. "The thin brow trend is unattainable for me," she says. "I get my thick facial hair from my dad's side of the family, and my eyebrows have always grown very quickly. Thin brows look amazing on some people but if I were to be swayed by the look, I'd be plucking, threading or waxing most days, and I dislike the stubbly feel, especially in between my brows." Maria continues: "Though I plucked loads in the early '00s, I've come to terms with the fact that the look isn't right for me as a hairy woman — but that's okay. I think in 2021, beauty standards are different for everyone." Maria makes a great point. Yes, the trend for thin eyebrows is surging but we're in a beauty era which advocates for individuality, whether you pluck regularly or rarely touch your brows.