The mini-moon is an increasingly popular concept that we’ve embraced somewhat reluctantly. Why? Because it's an abbreviated version of its more extravagant cousin, the OG honeymoon, which implies shaving significant time off that precious period of post-nuptial rest and relaxation. But if there's anything we've learned from surfing the world wide web (aka Airbnb and Vrbo), it's that there's a wide and extensive range of places to visit for this particular breed of brief vacation. And more importantly, just because your trip is shorter doesn't mean it'll be any less romantic.
For those of you who are not as familiar, the mini-moon is an alternative to the typically ten(ish) day-long escape that happens just after your wedding. Some couples use it to delay their honeymoon and accommodate schedules or budget, while others simply opt to have this three or four-day holiday instead of a bigger ordeal altogether. Here's the thing: no matter how long of a break you take, it's all about basking in those first official days of married life before the glamour of it all ends and regular life picks up again. So consider the mini-moon to be your bridge back to reality, allowing just enough time to ride out that wedding day high while getting used to your exciting new relationship status. The best part is you don't even need to travel far to make it special, so you can make the best use of your time away without spending too much of it on a plane.
We've found U.S. locations from California to Vermont, all offering unique experiences to suit your holiday desires. Whether it's a beachside love shack or a charming cabin tucked away in the mountains that you're looking for, this list has something for every couple. Ahead, explore 13 spots that'll have you over the moon about planning your mini-moon.
