How Telfar’s Tote Became The Most Important Bag Of 2020

"I’d seen posts all over Twitter and Instagram, with everyone in a panic to get their hands on one," says Imani , 25, a New York-based legal assistant and YouTuber who ownsfive of Telfar's small shopping bags (in oxblood, orange, bubblegum, dark olive and black). "Besides the affordability, the bags range in colour and have a simplicity to them that I loved, so I was sold immediately." There’s something for everyone and the affordable price point – totes cost anywhere up to $415 – not only reflects this but defies the status quo of an industry known for its exclusivity. "When I think of luxury, I think of something being expensive and hard to attain," Imani says. "With Telfar it’s the complete opposite." While the rest of the world argues about Birkin bags and whether or not they’ve been devalued by Black women , Telfar is consciously redefining what is known as luxury fashion and, more importantly, who has access to it.