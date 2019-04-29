Hair colour is tricky to prescribe, because even though we all feel that annual itch to go a few shades lighter for summer, there's no universal shade of blonde that looks amazing on everyone. For you, maybe a soft caramel lift feels more you than the trendy beachy blonde balayage. Or, on the flip side, maybe borderline platinum is what you've been dying to try, and you just need a little inspiration to convince you to take the plunge at your next appointment.
So, to help get you to your version of summer-perfect highlights, we've broken down the season's five coolest hair-colour trends, ahead. From Emma Robert's cool boho blonde to Rachel Brosnahan-inspired honey-tinged waves, there's a shade that will have you calling your colourist, booking two weeks out, and feeling your perfect summer-fresh shade in time for Memorial Day weekend.