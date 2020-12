I Used Buzzy Ingredient Succinic Acid For 4 Weeks & It Changed My Skin

It’s been four weeks and I’m hooked. The thick, gel-like consistency of the hyaluronic acid in the Zelens serum acts like a big drink of water for my increasingly dry skin, while Perricone MD’s moisturizer doubled up on hydration, making the two work perfectly together. While it took a couple of weeks to see a difference from the serum, Perricone MD’s moisturizer kicked in on the first day, thanks to the combination of lactic and succinic acid, both of which exfoliated my skin. Although it tingled very slightly on application, the following day revealed a new, smooth layer of skin without blemishes, texture or scarring. As acids make skin sensitive to UV, wearing a high factor, broad spectrum sunscreen during the day is a good idea. The inclusion of soothing ingredient citrulline meant that my otherwise sensitive, red complexion felt calm and strong – something I never get from other acids. The couple of new spots which appeared around that time of the month were small in comparison, less painful and without the under-the-skin texture that usually accompanies them.