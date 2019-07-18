Story from Beauty

This Is The Sweetest Nail-Art Trend We've Seen All Summer

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
You don't need to love strawberries to think they're pretty cute, as far as fruit goes. When fresh, bright red, and perfectly ripe, a strawberry is a thing of summer beauty, to be enjoyed sliced up in a bowl with a spoonful of sugar over top (with whipped cream piled high, if you're feeling especially indulgent), or as a sweet accent on your fingernails.
Like watermelon, the humble strawberry is having a major trending nail-art moment in summer 2019. Whatever your preferred take on the vibe — baby-pink accented with black dots, the classic bright red with a curly green stem, or a fresh take on a glass of strawberry lemonade — there are tons of ways to style a strawberry manicure this season. Click ahead to find your favourite.
Related Stories
Celebs Are Loving Orange Nails For Summer
Butterfly Nail Art Is Trending For Summer 2019
Neon Nail Polishes That Scream Summer

More from Nails