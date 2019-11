Stranger Things Drops Teaser For Season 4 & It’s Ominous

So, what exactly does this elite group of mutant supervillains have to do with the plucky youths of Hawkins, Indiana ? It’s hard to say. But the name could provide a crucial clue into what might happen on this season of Stranger Things. The Hellfire Club played a significant role in superhero Jean Grey’s transformation, manipulating her memories and ultimately unleashing the chaotic and uncontrollable powers of the Dark Phoenix (which you might have gotten a taste of in the 2019 film X-Men: Dark Phoenix starring Sophie Turner ). From the Twitter teaser, we know that The Hellfire Club is “looking for new members.” Is it possible that Eleven, supernatural abilities and all, could be the target of some group’s nefarious plans to wreak havoc on the planet?