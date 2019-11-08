Stranger Things Drops Teaser For Season 4 & It’s Ominous

The Hellfire Club was made up of a legion of powerful elites, mutant or otherwise, who wielded their status and wealth behind the scenes to control society. Key figures in the Marvel sphere, such as the metal-bending Magneto and the icy telepath Emma Frost, were among the ranks of the powerful organization, using their power to push their agenda on an international scale; members of The Hellfire Club have been known to even claim involvement in world wars and have their hands in various government affairs.