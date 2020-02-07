“I Wanted To Disappear” – Why Unwanted Skincare Advice Does More Harm Than Good

As skin conditions are relatively common and skincare information is readily available online and in magazines, many of us feel as though we have good skincare knowledge. But as Dr Kluk points out, we should question the validity of any advice we receive. "Sometimes these tips are helpful and they almost always come from a good place. Often, however, they are bizarre, untested and unfounded in terms of medical evidence or they consist of scaremongering about conventional treatments, such as ingredients and chemicals and so on." Dr Kluk continues that this has the potential to undermine and derail proven treatment programmes that may require time, patience and consistency. "Sometimes there is no 'cure' and the sufferer must adjust to living with a long-term condition. In these circumstances, discussion of magic lotions and potions offer false hope and can threaten the adjustment process."