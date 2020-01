Trade In Your Tote For These Stylish, On-Sale Backpacks

It can be challenging to find a well-priced, functional-but-not-frumpy backpack that can be worn with everything in your closet. (Refinery29 Canada Deputy Editor Carli Whitwell recently wrote about her search for the perfect backpack .) Like so many other fashion accessories these days, it’s no longer uncommon to see calf-leather backpacks and nylon designer styles retail for over a thousand dollars (!!) in stores, although brands like Banana Republic and AllSaints do offer more wallet-friendly options.Before you commit to going hands-free, you’ll want to keep in mind your ideal material and colour, the minimum size required — if you’ll be carrying a laptop, for example, you’ll need a bag with specific interior dimensions and supportive straps — and whether you want any extra bells and whistles, such easily-accessible side pockets that can fit a water bottle or cellphone.