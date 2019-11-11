By my teens, backpacks — fuzzy or otherwise — started to feel babyish. And when I started university, I left them behind, hoping to leave my childhood behind with them. I started carrying a roomy leather tote in a rich brown that felt very East Coast collegiate… even though my school was in southern Ontario. I filled it with earnestly highlighted copies of Stendhal and Marguerite Duras during my undergrad studying French literature; then copies of the Globe and Mail and Marshall McLuhan during journalism school; then, as I moved to Toronto to start my first gig as a magazine staff writer, my recorder and notebook. Over the years, I’d trade up that tote for one bag after another, saving up for the latest Marc Jacobs or Mansur Gavriel because that’s what young editors were supposed to do. I was leaving my condo for work one morning, while juggling my purse, gym bag, and lunch, shoulders aching and jacket bunching, when I thought, “There has to be a better way.”