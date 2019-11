It’s Not Too Early To Find Fall Boots On Sale

A versatile pair of ankle boots is a fall footwear must-have — they look great with tights, leggings and pretty much any maxi skirt in your autumnal wardrobe . And if you don't have a pair in your closet, you're in luck: Retailers have started their mid-season mark-downs on boots, especially lighter, transitional styles that aren’t fully lined. You could hold off a few weeks until Black Friday sales start; but, popular sizes will likely start to sell out soon.