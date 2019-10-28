The Fall Update Your Workwear Wardrobe Wants

Rejoice, rejoice, it's blazer season! Graphic, woven patterns such as plaids and checks are everywhere this fall — they were shown head-to-toe and in multi-layered combinations on runways from Canadian designer Hilary MacMillan to Thom Browne to Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior. (Not to mention this winning look on Demi Lovato.)
Looking for an easy, versatile way to try the trend for everyday? Layer a plaid blazer over office separates — such as a cozy turtleneck or a fave slip dress — to give your go-to work outfits a fresh but tailored seasonal spin. Just keep in mind that wool jackets will be much warmer, whereas a cotton- or polyester-blend blazer may be more comfortable temperature-wise when worn over knits indoors and at your 9-5.
