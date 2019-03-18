There isn’t a one-size-fits-all technique when it comes to washing colour-treated hair. However, there are products that should get first dibs while upkeeping your strands between salon appointments, because the right ones make all the difference when it comes to fighting fading, maintaining softness, and general health.
Experts agree that anyone with colour-treated hair should avoid harsh clarifying shampoos, since many of them can cause colour to prematurely fade, as well as sulfates, which can make colour fade faster. Instead, the key is using cleansing products that are equally moisturizing and gentle. And since coloured hair is likely to dry out faster, hydration is essential.
To prevent washing all your colour away, we asked three expert colourists so share the shampoos they swear by for healthy, vibrant hair. Scroll ahead for more.
