How To Simplify Having Sex Against A Wall

Now, about that against-the-wall sex . Whether you’re facing each other or the wall, sex against the wall requires some strength and stamina, so Saynt suggests adding support to ensure you and your partner can keep your balance. “The ultimate way to enjoy this form of play is to attach a support above the wall you want to play on,” he says. “Hang some ropes to give you something to pull yourself up when playing. This can ensure the experience lasts longer and your partner can enter you without having to use all of their strength to support your body.” If you want, you can even invest in some sex furniture, like a sex swing. But there are simpler modifications, such as placing a stool against the wall, “to give you a spot to rest on between the action.”