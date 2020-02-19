Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 7 Recap: Moira Rosé All Day

Next up, Roland convinces Johnny that he needs to have a heart-to-heart with Patrick ahead of the wedding. Johnny fumbles around awkwardly (a Eugene Levy specialty) before chickening out of the chat. Patrick, sensing Johnny wants to talk, cajoles him into speaking. This turns into the sweetest scene of the season so far. It made me tear up. I’m going to give it to you in full because it’s that good. Patrick says, “I hope it goes without saying that as lucky as I am to have met David, I also feel incredibly lucky to be joining your family. I love your son and I will always to everything I can to respect him and to protect him from all of the things that can set him off, and there are many many things that can set him off.” An emotional Johnny responds with, “that pretty much covers it.” By the time the two high five to celebrate a homerun, I was a mess. This show is so good at sentimental Schitt!