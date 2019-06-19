NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Found Guilty On Charges Of Sex Trafficking, Child Pornography & More

Women within D.O.S. claimed that they were divided into "slaves" and "masters," and that Raniere was the head of the division. They were allegedly forced to give the organization "collateral," such as compromising photos or videos, in order to pledge their allegiance to the group. They alleged this material was then used as blackmail. They also stated that during their time in the organization, they were branded with Raniere and his alleged second in command actress Allison Mack's initials. Some alleged that they were pressured into having sex with Raniere as part of participation.