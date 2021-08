For Ruth, 26, relaxer simplifies haircare. "Relaxers made taking care of my hair more manageable," she told me. "I have natural 4C hair, which is more fragile than other hair textures. With a busy schedule, I need quick styles for my hair so I ended up relaxing it at one point, just so it was easier for me to comb through." Ruth isn't the only one leaning towards relaxed rather than natural hair. Relaxed styles have been seen on Black women in the spotlight, from Rihanna and Ryan Destiny to Gabrielle Union. Among celebrities, there is a distinct lack of natural hair worn above 3C textures, which only adds to the influence and appeal of relaxer. Meanwhile on TikTok, many women are sharing why they choose to opt for relaxer, including the frustration of being unable to replicate natural styles more than once , having to spend more money on products, or simply not enjoying it, like content creator @its_allaboutash