The first week, Mike had a cough and we both had a cold so he wasn't allowed to come to work and he felt awful that he wasn't helping. He hasn't been tested and wasn't offered a test at that time. He was eager to get back to work and I was not eager for him to go but I could see that he wanted to be there. It was harder for him being sat at home, watching the news saying how short-staffed and overwhelmed places are and feeling powerless to help.