Winter’s Breakout Manicure Puts A Fresh Spin On Classic Red Polish

If you walk into a nail salon for a manicure between now and Valentine's Day, chances are the red bottles on the shelf — like velvet burgundy, sparkling cranberry, and bright candy apple — will jump out at you more than they ever do in the spring, summer, or fall.
But this season, rather than sticking to your usual OPI I'm Not Really A Waitress, consider upgrading your classic mani with trendy red nail art. From cranberry foil to blazing leopard spots and bitty hearts, find the Instagramm-able nail design to DIY at home — or bring to your next appointment.