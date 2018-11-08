The Biggest Hair Colour Trend For 2019 Is More Versatile Than You Think

Before this year, going red felt... off limits. Even though platinum requires a ton of bleach and rainbow is a multistep process, becoming a redhead always felt like the most extreme hair colour transformation possible. Whether it's because people were too scared, too nervous, or just simply fixed on the colour they already had, most of us never really considered dyeing our hair red — until now.
If there's one major colour trend to look out for fall — and 2019 — it's red. More than ever, salon clients are requesting shades of crimson, from subtle highlights to a red wine stain. Brian K. Hawthorne, colourist at DevaCurl Devachan Hair Salon, agrees that when the temperatures get colder, clients go warmer — literally. And these auburn and copper hues are daring, bright, and perfect for the autumnal season.
Convinced you should go red, too? Colleen Flaherty, colourist at Spoke & Weal salon in New York, says that this is something you need to do research for. Go through your Instagram, consult your colourist, and find photos with hair colours you're inspired by. Flaherty says that when she meets with a client who wants to dye their hair red, she asks them how long they've wanted to go red and what sparked the change. "I also give them real expectations on what their colour can realistically turn out to be," Flaherty explains. "Red hair tends to fade quickly based on how much you wash and how much you heat style. I make sure they understand that and let them know they should come in for a gloss to refresh the tone in-between colour appointments."
In other words, dyed red hair isn't exactly a low-maintenance or subtle choice for fall — but, boy, is it beautiful. Ready to find the perfect red for you? Ahead, Hawthorne and Flaherty map out the four biggest red colour trends you can expect to see this year. Bonus: There are loads of IG images worth saving for your colourist.