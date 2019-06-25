6 Black Celebrities Who Prove Red Is Summer's Hottest Hair Colour

For many Black women with dark hair, committing to a new hair colour means bleaching your strands first (unless you get a bomb wig, of course). And anyone who has ever gone blonde can tell you: Bleach dries hair out to the extreme. However, if you want make a dramatic colour change without spending hours in the salon lightening your hair, go red instead.
According to Jaxcee, colour director at Hair Rules Salon in NYC, various tones of red were super popular back in the day because lightening the hair ahead of time isn't required. "It's one of the only dramatic shades that pick up on dark hair without bleach," she previously told Refinery29. And in 2019, red is still one of the most requested colours among Black women at top New York City salons.
The colour has also been appearing on the heads of Black Hollywood in the last couple of weeks. Everyone, from Rihanna to Zendaya, is rocking a variation of crimson for summer — some getting the shade with hair dye and others going for a more temporary look with a well-laid wig. Either way, you should consider getting a red rinse or a new burgundy unit before your next vacation.
Ahead, we rounded up of our favourite celebrity looks to inspire your red hair colour transformation.