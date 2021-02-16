12 Pretty Plus-Size Dresses You Can Layer Now & Wear Through Spring

As much as we love cozying up in loungewear while watching Netflix for weeks on end (hello, longest winter ever!) we are looking forward to a new season and a welcome change-up in our WFH wardrobes. As soon as temperatures rise, we’re ready to ditch the bulky sweats, throw on a cute dress, and head outside.
When it comes to spring and summer dresses, there’s a style out there for every occasion: a crisp, white shirtdress is perfect for virtual meetings; a flirty, patterned swing dress is ideal for relaxing in the backyard or on your balcony on a sun-soaked Saturday, and a vibrant, flowy maxi dress is great for running errands (or using as a swimsuit coverup).
Plus, whether long- or short-sleeved, dresses make great transitional pieces since you can easily pair them with your favourite denim jacket or black turtleneck, or add some tights. Whatever your style — neutral and functional basics or flirty and feminine details — you’ll be so ready to embrace warmer temps with these 12 super stylish plus-size dresses.
