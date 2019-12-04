The Festive Hair Accessory To Wear To Every Holiday Party — & Beyond

This fall, influencers everywhere have taken big, plush statement headbands and made them the "It" accessory of the season. An inch-high headband might be impractical for the average person, but that doesn't mean we can't draw inspiration — especially around holiday-party season, when hair accessories studded with shiny pearls, covered in velvet, or lined with buffalo plaid have never felt more apropos.
Because the classic print is for more than just your Christmas-morning pajama pants, we've rounded up the chicest plaid headbands to grab right now. From a petite Lele Sadoughi sprinkled with itty-bitty pearls to a knotted flannel option from Dannijo, click ahead for the plaid-printed bands that will complete both your office-party ensemble and your cozy sweater-and-jeans vibe all winter long.
