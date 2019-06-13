The Best Destinations To Visit In July, According To Travel Influencers

School's out, summer's in, and we're desperately trying to get away. With longer days, warmer weather, and a bit more free time, summer is the perfect opportunity to take a trip, but of course, that raises the question, "where should I go?"
According to travel influencers, there are a number of amazing destinations around the world that are especially ideal in July. Ahead, five share their top travel recommendation for the month. Included on the July destinations list are island paradises in Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean where you can unwind in the summer heat. There are also two domestic destinations perfect for road trips or girls weekend getaways.
Take a look at the top spots to travel this July then start taking advantage of all that the summer has to offer in the vacation department.