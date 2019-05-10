9 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Go-To Pink Manicure

According to this summer's nail trend report, you can't go wrong with a pink manicure any time from May through Labor Day. Every shade, from matte fuchsia to a barely-there sheer gloss (à la Meghan Markle's mommy manicure), is on-trend — and instantly elevated with some subtle well-placed nail art.
For proof, we've rounded up our favourite nail designs that lean heavy on the pink colour palette, spanning from summery brights to classic rose and blush-toned neutrals. Sourced from Instagram influencers and the most creative nail pros in the game, we have your handy guide to summer's trendiest pink-tinged manicures — all of which keep your favourite go-to shade feeling fresh through every summer polish change.