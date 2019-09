Rethinking Pink Post-Oscars? Here Are 3 On-Sale Dresses To Get You Started

Fuchsia. Magenta. Bubble gum. From Gemma Chan’s incredible, tent-like Valentino couture to Angela Bassett’s asymmetric Reem Acra to Kacey Musgraves’ tulle-tastic Giambattista Valli Couture, some of the most memorable gowns at this year’s Oscars were rendered in vibrant shades of pink . Far from sweet, the looks were at once glamorous and lively — and now I can’t believe that I only have one pink dress in my closet!