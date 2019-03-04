Rethinking Pink Post-Oscars? Here Are 3 On-Sale Dresses To Get You Started

Fuchsia. Magenta. Bubble gum. From Gemma Chan’s incredible, tent-like Valentino couture to Angela Bassett’s asymmetric Reem Acra to Kacey Musgraves’ tulle-tastic Giambattista Valli Couture, some of the most memorable gowns at this year’s Oscars were rendered in vibrant shades of pink. Far from sweet, the looks were at once glamorous and lively — and now I can’t believe that I only have one pink dress in my closet!
Post-Oscars, hot pink — especially when used for a modern-cut dress with few embellishments or frills — suddenly stands out for spring as the fashionable, fresh choice for special-occasion wear next to more conventional colours such as red, white, silver, and gold.
If you’re feeling the same compulsion to be pretty in pink this season, click through for three great (and on sale) frocks.