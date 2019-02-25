Hollywood’s brightest stars really dialed it up on the red carpet at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. The name of the sartorial game? Well, it seems as if every other A-lister got the "wear pink" memo for Oscars 2019.
Electrifying fuchsias reigned supreme on actresses like Crazy Rich Asians’s Gemma Chan, who wore a massive ruffled Maison Valentino gown. On the other end of the spectrum, more delicate pastel pinks also took over. Presenter and country singer Kacey Musgraves, for example, donned a fluffy Giambattista Valli Couture three-tiered gown in the popular hue.
This is all quite the departure from the neutral palette we've seen over the last few years on the red carpet in general, including the all-black looks in solidarity with Time's Up in 2018. Now, this certainly doesn't mean it's the end of #MeToo on the red carpet, because there's still much work to be done in the industry. But perhaps the sea of pink is a way to honour just some of the small victories (like a more diverse group of nominees) after a year of fighting for an inclusive Hollywood.
Keep scrolling to check out the best pink dresses on the red carpet—one of the brightest trends of the night.