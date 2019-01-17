What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

I keep using the weather as a reason to stay indoors and chill with Netflix. Parts of Canada are supposed to be intensely cold this weekend, like Game of Thrones beyond-the-wall COLD, but that shouldn’t be your only motivation for devoting the majority of your days off to streaming entertainment into your eyeballs. You should do it just because there is so much good stuff to watch and, yes, everyone needs some counter-programming to offset the real-life Westeros going on outside our windows. Here are my picks for what to watch on Netflix this weekend.
Following the drama surrounding the dueling Fyre Fest documentaries has been almost as entertaining as watching the festival itself fall apart in real time. If you need a refresher, Netflix had always been planning to drop its Fyre Fest doc this month. (It was in my January Netflix preview.) The Netflix doc was highly anticipated by everyone who wanted to know how the hell an event that was touted as the greatest music festival of all time (co-founded by Ja Rule lol) turned into a viral punchline. Those poor, rich influencers! Then, in the same week FYRE:The Greatest Party That Never Happened premieres on Netflix, Hulu hijacks the release with its own doc called Fyre Fraud. The drama! So, which one is better? Since we’re in Canada, and Hulu isn’t available to us yet, let’s hope FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened comes through with all the tea on the biggest flop of 2017.
My favourite tweet of the week has to be this clip of Soulja Boy saying, “Draaaake?” that the Internet will be obsessed with from now on:
The way Soulja Boy said “DRAAAAAAAAAKE??!?? DRAKE???” gonna be a forever meme ?? pic.twitter.com/a5bwCalDzu— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 16, 2019
Soulja Boy is convinced that Drake owes his entire career to him so that means Soulja must be heavily featured in Drake: Rewriting the Rules, an unauthorized documentary about the rapper’s life and work, right? Sorry, Soulja Boy: You’re the only one who thinks you discovered “Draaaake!” The documentary Drake: Rewriting the Rules seemingly came out of nowhere and is not sanctioned by anyone on Drake’s team. Pitchfork reports that the film does not feature interviews with Drake or his inner circle and only occasionally features his music. So, why should we care? Well, the doc supposedly goes hard into Drake’s influence on the rap game, his humble beginnings as a child actor (shout out Degrassi), and his rise to global superstar. Sounds like it’s a good analysis for hip-hop heads on the guy currently sitting at the top of the charts.
Grace and Frankie is one of those shows I know I should be watching. Every time I scroll past it on Netflix, I remember that it stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, two of the most legendary actresses alive and that it’s about two women whose husbands leave them for each other, and I think “Why aren’t I watching this!?” For those of you who are watching Grace and Frankie, Season 5 is now available on Netflix. For the rest of us, the show just got picked up for Season 6 so we’ve better get our shit together and catch up.
Genevieve Nnaji is one of Nigeria’s most famous on-screen leading ladies. She’s the Queen of Nollywood, and her directorial debut, Lionheart had its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Now, it’s the first original Nigerian movie streaming on Netflix and it’s got a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In Lionheart, Genevieve Nnaji plays Adaeze Obiagu, a woman tries to save her male-dominated family business when her father gets sick. The New York Times hails Lionheart for its “globally minded filmmaking that is also comfortingly familiar.” The buzz for this movie has been growing louder and louder since TIFF, and I’m excited to see if it lives up to the hype.
Give me some ’90s nostalgia any day of the week. I’m not sure if Can’t Hardly Wait is one of the movies from my childhood that doesn’t hold up, but I’m willing to give it a chance solely to revisit the trend of wearing ski goggles on your head for no reason that Seth Green rocks for the whole movie. Also, remember Seth Green? The movie is full of blast-from-the-past celebs like Breckin Meyer, Melissa Joan Hart, Peter Facinelli, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Donald Faison, Jaime Pressly and basically other B-list teen stars of 1998. It’s like a time capsule of that year so even if it doesn’t meet the moral standards of 2019 (and let’s be honest, it probably doesn’t), it’s got enough Smash Mouth, Blink 182, and spaghetti straps to take you right back to the late ’90s. I can HARDLY wait to watch it again.
