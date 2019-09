What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

Following the drama surrounding the dueling Fyre Fest documentaries has been almost as entertaining as watching the festival itself fall apart in real time. If you need a refresher, Netflix had always been planning to drop its Fyre Fest doc this month. (It was in my January Netflix preview .) The Netflix doc was highly anticipated by everyone who wanted to know how the hell an event that was touted as the greatest music festival of all time ( co-founded by Ja Rule lol) turned into a viral punchline. Those poor, rich influencers! Then, in the same week FYRE:The Greatest Party That Never Happened premieres on Netflix, Hulu hijacks the release with its own doc called Fyre Fraud. The drama! So, which one is better? Since we’re in Canada, and Hulu isn’t available to us yet, let’s hope FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened comes through with all the tea on the biggest flop of 2017.