There are two types of people in this world: those who go all-out for Halloween — which, naturally, includes a robust love for scary movies — and those who...well, don’t. I fall into the latter group, but witnessing those who belong in the former live their best lives in the month preceding October 31 is a true joy.
That’s why I’m happy to report this week’s Netflix Canada releases provide an early start to the spooky season. There’s Doctor Sleep, the frightening 2019 horror flick starring Ewan McGregor that also happens to be a stealth sequel to The Shining, one of the most iconic scary movies of all time. Then there’s Midnight Mass, the latest unsettling series from the streamer’s go-to horror creator Mike Flanagan, who’s the brain behind hits like The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. We also have the Freida Pinto-led thriller Intrusion, which, while it doesn’t fit the traditional guidelines of the genre, explores a more grounded fear that can potentially resonate a bit too hard: a home invasion.
Where will your pre-Halloween frights come from? Read on for more of Netflix Canada’s newest titles to find out.