Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In February

February isn’t usually a great month for movie releases in theatres. There are maybe one or two romances for the Valentine’s Day date crowd (this year it’s Stella Meghie’s The Photograph starring Issa Rae), but since it’s Oscars month, the critically acclaimed films are already out, and the summer blockbusters are barely in the trailer phase.
That’s where Netflix Canada comes in. This month, it’s dropping the most anticipated rom-com of the year/of my life. If you don’t already know what that title is, you must not know me at all — and you probably also need some help picking the best of the best on the streaming service. Here are the top movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix Canada in February, plus everything that’s coming and going.