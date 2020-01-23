Sexy Lingerie To Buy Yourself This Valentine’s Day

"Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves," Rihanna told Vogue in 2018 when she launched her Savage X Fenty collection. The (long-overdue) message? That “sexy lingerie" is whatever makes you feel amazing — whether it's a lace-up corset or a simple bralette. Even Victoria’s Secret, the original purveyor of the multi-million dollar push-up Fantasy Bra, is now collaborating with indie brands to offer unexpectedly cool, lower-key underthings.
The "lingerie, sleepwear and intimates" category for women is a $2.1 billion business in Canada, and we’re pretty sure there’s a label for every vibe you may be looking for — from sporty styles at Montreal's Blush to Toronto designer Mary Young’s locally made, eco-friendly collection. It’s never been easier to find stylish lingerie for every occasion — from Valentine’s Day to everyday.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.