Sexy Lingerie To Buy Yourself This Valentine’s Day

"Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves," Rihanna told Vogue in 2018 when she launched her Savage X Fenty collection . The (long-overdue) message? That “sexy lingerie" is whatever makes you feel amazing — whether it's a lace-up corset or a simple bralette. Even Victoria’s Secret , the original purveyor of the multi-million dollar push-up Fantasy Bra , is now collaborating with indie brands to offer unexpectedly cool, lower-key underthings.