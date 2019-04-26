Best Gifts For The Mom Who's Not A Regular Mom, But A Cool Mom

When we accidentally leave Mother's Day shopping until the eleventh hour, we scramble for an easy fix: sticking with the classic floral bouquet or picking up a Macy's gift card. But your mom deserves a little more thought this year. She has style, she has class, and she's sacrificed a good deal of both in order to raise you. So leave the vacuum and household appliances to your less thoughtful siblings, and give your mom something that will make her feel like the best version of herself.
Ahead, we've rounded up 20 gifts for the most fashionable woman in your life, because besides the last-night phone calls, home-cooked meals, and well, everything else, nothing reminds us how much we love her like borrowing something from her closet. Click on for quirky accessories, grown-up friendship bracelets (hey, why not buy one for yourself too?), and more that'll show your mom just how much of a style icon she is.