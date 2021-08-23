This $17 Drugstore Foundation Makes My Skin Look Airbrushed

My experience with powder foundations thus far has been mixed; many don't really have enough coverage and disappear within an hour. Others, on the opposite end, are cakey and too drying. But Milani's formula has gone viral for all the right reasons. First, the $17.49 price is right, of course. Second, reviewers swear by the buildable coverage and long-wear, satin finish. Ahead, I road-tested the stuff to see if the hype was real.