The Best Nail Art For Every Beach Vacation

Every nail art-loving person among us has their own pre-vacation polish ritual. For you, it might be a standing salon appointment the night before you leave, running out during your lunch break the day of, or, at the very least, popping a few nail art stickers over a coat of clear on your way to the airport. Either way, nothing says 'get me to the beach' like freshly-adorned fingers and toes.
Since we're already in the thick of vacation season, and you're probably planning a trip to the beach, lake, or pool sometime in the next few weeks, we've put together this handy guide to the perfect manicures to punctuate your journey. Whether you're into the turquoise glitter of a mermaid-inspired look, a trending scalloped design, or prefer a softer take on shimmer, we have the nail art you'll want to pair with your blue and white-striped towel, ahead.