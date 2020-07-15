Meghan Markle’s Long Summer Layers Make Us Want To Grow Out Our Hair

If there's one thing Meghan Markle has proven about her beauty style, the tiniest tweaks can make a huge difference (and with a massive global audience, they're hard to miss). Whether it's a sleek ponytail versus a messy one, bright-red lipstick as opposed to nude, or oxblood nails to replace her signature Ballet Slippers, every time Markle makes a change to her signature look, we take note — and her latest might be one of our favourites yet.
Yesterday, Markle made a virtual appearance as the keynote speaker for the annual Girl Up Leadership Summit, where she offered inspiring advice to young women. While Markle stuck to her typical makeup look of soft smoky eyes and nude lips, fans were quick to notice her hair, which is much longer than usual. Markle's center-parted strands extended well past her shoulders and were styled bone-straight, a departure from her usual tousled waves. "She gave us hair, a natural beat, a physical glow! We don’t deserve her at all," one fan wrote on Twitter. "She looks beautiful in blue. Her hair looks like velvet! Wow! Gorgeous," another raved.
It's unclear whether Markle's new look comes courtesy of natural quarantine growth or some masterful extensions. But regardless, it was her powerful words that resonated most with supporters. "This is a humanity that desperately needs you," she said. "To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction."