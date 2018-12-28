7 Hairstyles That Make Growing Out A Bob Easy

Cutting and growing your hair is a never-ending task — albeit a fun one. One day you're loving the idea of a short bob, maybe because it's the look du jour in Hollywood, so you bask in all your short-haired happiness for a few months only to randomly look in the mirror one day and miss your old cut. What comes next — the decision to grow out your strands — is often referred to as the "awkward phase," when your hair is hard to style and far from the length you're after.
It's also the point where you might revert back to a short cut as your patience runs thin. But if you're going strong, and still growing out your hair, there are a handful of mid-length styles that make the hump easy (and stylish) to get over. To help you out of your style rut, we rounded up some of our favourite looks for mid-length strands, ahead.