8 Things People With Long, Healthy Hair Always Do

Waiting for your hair to grow is like watching paint dry, or staring down a pot of pasta water, begging it to boil so you can start dinner. In other words, it's a slow-moving process — one that usually requires you to forget about your not-long-enough locks until the day you're miraculously able to loop it into a ballerina bun.
Of course, that's easier said than done, especially for anyone who's gone into the salon for a trim only to walk out with an accidental bob. Even the best grow-out plans go awry, and it's all too easy to give into your impulse to cut your hair short when your hairdresser suggests it — even when you went in with a plan that was not to take off any inches.
So, if you're after longer hair — or you just want to figure out how girls with hair down to their waists manage to keep it shiny and not dead-looking — read on to learn the strand secrets that no one's ever told you.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.