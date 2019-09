She also said, perhaps surprisingly, that getting a lip tattoo wasn't nearly as painful as her experience getting one on her finger (she's not wrong; finger tattoos hurt ). But even with Jenner's inside scoop, we had to ask an expert whether or not this trendy tattoo spot was something worth considering for real. So, we turned to Fun City Tattoo artist "Big Steve" to tell us the truth. His expert advice on the pain, the placement, and the process, ahead.