I hear they don't last long. Is that true?

Since not a lot of people get lip tattoos, there are two big misconceptions: Big Steve says most people either think it fades immediately or lasts forever, and the truth is neither are exactly right. "Everyone's body is different," he explains. "I've seen lip tattoos last years and I've seen them [fade] out within a few days. If you're going to get one, accept either possibility."