The Linen Pieces You’ll Want To Live In This Month Are On Sale

I’m a late convert to the virtues of summer linen. Usually I can’t deal with even the slightest wrinkle in my clothes, but a few weeks ago, I impulse-bought an organic linen button-up from Muji at half off — and I've been wearing it non-stop since.
The combination of the shirt’s classic, tailored design and the textile’s signature breathability has kept me feeling chic even during peak summer-humidity grossness. Besides being (almost) impossible to iron perfectly, linen is a natural fabric made from flax that wears well and is easy to launder at home. If you’re not a fan of its slightly coarse texture, look for linen-blend fabrics which will generally be smoother to the touch, but still comfortable AF. Pair the piece with a straw tote and you're good to go.
Here are three on-sale linen pieces to add to your cart this week.