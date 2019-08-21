Lena Dunham is this month's Domino cover girl, and in addition to a gorgeous piece of writing discussing her aesthetic identity and relationship to the concept of home, the Girls creator (who is currently working on another project with HBO) has gifted us a look at her never-before-seen current residence in downtown Manhattan.
Dunham, whose parents are both visual artists, recalls growing up with a mother who loved home design and moving around ("it’s a miracle that they survived the Williamsburg rental with the black lacquered kitchen and faux Warhol wallpaper," she writes of her parents). She also speaks frankly about buying a home with an ex (Jack Antonoff) and decorating the place by herself while he was away, only for him to come home and hate it. After they broke up, she writes, she panicked and bought another place in what she calls a "massive real estate mistake." "I never even moved in, and magazines wrote about it when I sold it at a loss. I was real-estate shamed," she writes.
But this sad story has a happy ending! Dunham's current West Village home, which boasts pastel colours, printed chairs, and the requisite quirky touches one might expect of the woman who created Hannah Horvath and the gang, is a sight to behold. Scroll on for five things we learned about the place, then read the rest of Dunham's essay and see more images on Domino.