I Got A $750 Waterline Tattoo & It Was Worth Every Penny

"Anyone looking for more definition in their eyes or who wants their eyelashes to look thicker is a great candidate for lash enhancement," says Kahli Smith , cosmetic tattoo pro and the owner of the studio. Jackie explains that her lash journey has consisted of mascaras glue-on strips , and eyelash extensions , but nothing as long-lasting as a tattoo. "I want to do this procedure because doing my makeup is a chore," she says. "I want to do anything that will make my life easier."