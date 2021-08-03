I Got My Face Lasered To Improve My Skin & Here’s What I Learned

"I am now 33. I was born in the late '80s and I came of age in the '00s when, it's fair to say, tanning was life — specifically, for our collective shame, tanning without a decent SPF and occasionally even a sunbed. I am now embracing (not always easily) the aging process. I can live with the lines around my mouth, each of them reminding me of the times I have laughed so hard I thought the skin might split. I can live with the lines creeping around my eyes, remnants of all the smiles I could so easily forget. I'm even mostly okay with the lines along my brow for they tell the story of how many times I have furrowed it in an attempt to get my head around a book, tricky text message, or complicated email.