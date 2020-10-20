7:15 p.m. — We drive over to see our bubble friends, O. and R., and watch the hockey game. I bring over cookies my grandma sent us, along with muffins I baked, and enjoy my kombucha instead of a beer to give my liver a break after a weekend of heavier-than-usual drinking. The pandemic has aged me many years already, and I've been trying to cut back on casual beers. With the constant flow of information I have to stay on top of for work, it's been hard to relax and log off social media, and I feel like I'm more mentally tired than I used to be. I've also had trouble carving out time to exercise, and I feel it impacting my energy levels and alcohol tolerance. Riding my bike has been a godsend, but I still feel like I don't have the energy I did even a year ago.