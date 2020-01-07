During the premiere of any Bachelor season, one of the major events to look forward to is the presentation of the first impression rose. Sure, the limo arrivals are silly, and someone will probably “steal” the lead too many times during the cocktail party, but the first impression rose is when things turn serious. Everyone wants that rose... but they probably shouldn’t. In the history of The Bachelor, only one first impression rose winner has gone on to "win" the whole thing, and it was during a particularly odd year when it came to premiere night ritual. But there are a few other predictions fans could make based on who gets that first red bloom of the season.
The first impression rose was introduced during season 5 of The Bachelor in 2004. Jesse Palmer gave a rose to Trish Schneider, who became that season's "villain." There was no first impression rose during season 6, and then it became a regular thing with season 7.
In the 17 seasons since — this show has been on forever — there have been a couple of instances in which Bachelors gave out more than one first impression rose. Charlie O’Connell passed out two roses. Then, in season 17, Sean Lowe gave roses to 12 women, just to switch things up — and probably make the few other women who were kept around until the rose ceremony feel very awkward. One of the 12 women to receive a first impression rose from Sean was Catherine Giudici, who went on to win the season. She and Sean are now married and have just welcomed their third child.
So, technically, Sean is the only Bachelor who has given a first impression rose to the eventually winner of the season. But, I mean, with 12 roses, he set himself up for a good probability of that happening.
But while no other Bachelor has given the first impression rose to the woman he eventually chose, the recipient of the rose has often stayed on the show for quite some time: A first impression rose winner has ended up in the Bachelor's final three in eight of the past seasons.
Over on The Bachelorette, however, the first rose has a much higher success rate. In six different seasons of The Bachelorette, a first impression rose recipient has won the whole thing. Though it should be noted that, like on The Bachelor, there have been a couple times where the Bachelorette gave out more than one rose. Before Hannah Brown’s season in 2019, there was a stretch of four seasons in which the first impression rose went to the winner of the show: Kaitlyn Bristowe chose Shawn Booth, JoJo Fletcher chose Jordan Rodgers, Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo, and Becca Kufrin chose Garrett Yrigoyen. Sure gives some merit to the old adage that women have strong intuitions, doesn't it?
All that said, this is one case where the past can’t really predict the future. All the first rose really means is that the contestant will probably be pretty important all season. But, if Peter's contestants are superstitious at all, they probably shouldn't be vying for that statistically cursed flower.
