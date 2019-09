But if you are going to wash your face in the shower, it might be worth doing it after you've conditioned your hair. "Heavy conditioners can trap bacteria and block pores and this is why they are a culprit for forehead acne," explained Dr Mahto. How? "Conditioner is designed to hydrate older, more brittle hair and it often contains quite heavy ingredients such as petrolatum, jojoba oil, shea butter or other oil based products," – all of which can also clog skin when used in skincare. As a solution, Dr Sam Bunting suggests washing your face last to remove any residue.