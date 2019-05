Duker Freuman says that if a food is causing you to produce gas in your intestines and bowel, it could be because it’s high in FODMAPs , which is an acronym for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols. She says these are a family of carbs that are fermentable by bacteria in the gut, and they include things such as lactose, fructose, and fake sugars. Any or all of those kinds of foods can create intestinal gas. A person might be sensitive to one letter of FODMAP, and not the others. So, you might have an intense bloating reaction to chickpeas, but not cheese, for example. Duker Freuman says you can take different enzymes to combat bloating once you target the specific FODMAPs you have issues with. So, you can take the lactase enzyme if your stomach doesn’t do well breaking down dairy. “The enzymes need to be tailored to the actual foods causing your bloating, not just a generic enzyme,” Duker Freuman says.