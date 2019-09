How To Clean Your Nose Piercing — According To A Pro

But you don't need to move or twist the jewelry as you clean. Just gently massage a pea-sized amount of a fragrance-free cleanser (Thompson's a fan of Dr. Bronner's soap) on the area of the new hole. When you're done, pat the skin dry with a paper towel (skip using a regular wash cloth in case it snags the jewelry and causes irritation) and finish with a spritz of saline solution. You should complete this entire routine once or twice a day, depending on how often you touch your nose. Thompson adds that while you might not need to clean the inside of the nose with soap, you can use a saline product with a fine-mist tip to keep the cavity hydrated (especially during the winter).