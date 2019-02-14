Cardi B Got A Mysterious New Lip Piercing

Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Luis Vega took to Instagram this week to post a selfie with the rapper after she visited his shop for a lip piercing. "Guess who came in to the shop today so random @iamcardib to get her bottom lip piercing at @cityofangelstattoos," wrote the Boyle Heights shop owner. "So blessed I had the privilege to meet her at my shop." Vega that he didn't recognize Cardi B at first, but he soon realized he had a celebrity on his hands once he noticed her entourage.