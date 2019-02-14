Cardi B Got A Mysterious New Lip Piercing

To say that Cardi B has had a whirlwind of a week would be an understatement. This Sunday, the rapper took to the Grammys stage to give a racy performance of her hit track "Money," and she went home with the Grammy for Best Rap Album, making her the first solo female act to win the honour. But soon after her win, Cardi deactivated her Instagram (reportedly she needed a moment to silence her haters). But already, she is back on social media, teasing two new songs — one with Bruno Mars to be dropped this Friday and a feature on DJ Khaled's upcoming album. But while she went dark, she apparently had a little stop at the tattoo parlour, where she got an unplanned lip piercing.
Advertisement
Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Luis Vega took to Instagram this week to post a selfie with the rapper after she visited his shop for a lip piercing. "Guess who came in to the shop today so random @iamcardib to get her bottom lip piercing at @cityofangelstattoos," wrote the Boyle Heights shop owner. "So blessed I had the privilege to meet her at my shop." Vega that he didn't recognize Cardi B at first, but he soon realized he had a celebrity on his hands once he noticed her entourage.
But looking at Cardi's Instagram Stories, it seems that the piercing didn't last long. Cardi performed piercing-free at a pre-Valentine's Day party in Bel Air just one day after the tattoo parlour visit. We suspect the piercing was for one of her projects, like the music video she has been shooting with DJ Khaled — if she's willing to get her entire body for two hours for the "Twerk" video, a lip piercing doesn't seem too farfetched. Clearly she is committed.
Either way, we'll just have to wait and see — for all we know, it could've been an impulsive act that is already ancient history.
Refinery29 has reached out to Luis Vega and will update this story when we hear back.
Advertisement