As much as we're suckers for new trends when it comes to fashion and beauty (hello, mesh turtlenecks and vibrant hair colours), often, we forget they can apply to our homes as well. Sure, we're not about to buy a brand new bedroom set every season, but there are still ways we can work trends into the spaces we've slowly curated over the years to make them feel fresh and current.
That's why we asked four of our favourite interior designers for their predictions on what home looks will be big next year. Gallery walls, shades of blue, and metallic accents are just some of the things we'll soon be spying everywhere, from Instagram to the pages of Architectural Digest. Read on for the rest of their suggestions, plus our tips for how to easily and economically incorporate them into your abode.